Criminal Practice – Immigration attorney convicted for distracting court (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 30, 2020

Where an immigration attorney raised multiple challenges to her conviction for refusing to comply with directions from an immigration judge and a courtroom bailiff to cease distracting conduct during an immigration proceeding, the record demonstrated her conduct was sufficiently disruptive. Background Beckie Moriello, who works as an immigration attorney, challenges her conviction under two administrative regulations for ...

