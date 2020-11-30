Quantcast
Pitt Co. district court canceled due to COVID

Pitt Co. district court canceled due to COVID

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 30, 2020

All sessions of Pitt County District Court are cancelled on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Nov. 30. Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy said that that all sessions of district court are canceled “out of an abundance of caution while testing for COVID-19 is conducted.” ...

