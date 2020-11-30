Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Tort/Negligence – Hog farm was a nuisance (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Hog farm was a nuisance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 30, 2020

Neighbors to a commercial hog farm, who prevailed on claims that odors, pests and noises constituted a nuisance under North Carolina law, successfully defended that verdict against challenges that their suit was time-barred, that damages should have been limited by a new state law, and that experts were not allowed to testify. However, errors regarding ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo