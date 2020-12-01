Quantcast
In a first, Biz Court OKs “reverse passing off” claim (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires December 1, 2020

  A medical equipment maker that accuses its former distributor of selling its products under the name of the distributor’s own in-house label can move forward with a claim for “reverse passing-off,” a North Carolina Business Court judge has ruled—the first time a court in the state has recognized such a claim under both state law ...

