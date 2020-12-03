Quantcast
Administrative – Ex-Columbian police officer established persecution by FARC (access required)

Administrative – Ex-Columbian police officer established persecution by FARC (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 3, 2020

Where a former Columbian police officer and his family were subjected to at least five threats of death and harm from January to May 2013 by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, the Board of Immigration Appeals erred in concluding that he had failed to demonstrate past persecution. Background Edier de Jesus Rodriguez Bedoya, his ...

