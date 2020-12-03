Quantcast
Contract – Forum Selection Clause – Manufacturer, Wholesaler & Retailers – Improper Venue & Personal Jurisdiction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 3, 2020

  In a case brought by a North Carolina manufacturer against a Georgia wholesaler, the trial court should have granted the motion to dismiss filed by the third-party defendants, who are Florida retailers. According to the plain language North Carolina’s long-arm statute, G.S. § 1-75.4(5)(d), since goods were shipped from North Carolina to the Florida retailers ...

