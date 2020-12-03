Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Evidence – Facebook Screenshots – Authentication – Photograph & Writing – Standard of Review (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Evidence – Facebook Screenshots – Authentication – Photograph & Writing – Standard of Review (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 3, 2020

  Screenshots of Facebook comments were required to be authenticated both as photographs and as written statements. In this case, the victim’s testimony satisfied both requirements. The trial court did not err in admitting the screenshots of Facebook posts into evidence. Standard of Review The state contends that the standard of review for a trial court’s ruling on authentication ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo