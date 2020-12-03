Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Kidnapping – Removal – Deceit – Appeals – Issue Preservation – Motion to Dismiss

December 3, 2020

  Even if defendant’s girlfriend, and not defendant, drove the car while the victim was being kidnapped so he could be robbed at gunpoint, since there was evidence that defendant deceived the victim into believing defendant would take the victim to his desired destination after making a “quick stop,” the state presented sufficient evidence of removal ...

