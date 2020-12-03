Quantcast
Labor & Employment – FLSA exemption incorrectly applied in restaurant wage dispute (access required)

Labor & Employment – FLSA exemption incorrectly applied in restaurant wage dispute (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 3, 2020

Where restaurant employees claimed that tips and automatic gratuities could not be considered in determining whether their employer met its obligations under the Fair Labor Standards Act, or FLSA, it was error to apply a statutory exemption—29 U.S.C. § 207(i)—to the minimum-wage requirements of the law. The exemption applies only to overtime obligations; it says ...

