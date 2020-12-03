Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Labor & Employment – Unemployment Compensation – Good Cause – Not Attributable to Employer (access required)

Labor & Employment – Unemployment Compensation – Good Cause – Not Attributable to Employer (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 3, 2020

  Even though petitioner left his job as a security system technician because his knee condition was exacerbated by his job duties, petitioner has failed to show that his cause for leaving work was attributable to his employer. We affirm the denial of petitioner’s claim for unemployment insurance benefits. The arthritis in petitioner’s knee was exacerbated by jobs ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo