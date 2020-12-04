Quantcast
Bankruptcies fell during COVID–they'll surge during the recovery (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 4, 2020

  The stilling of the American economy in response to COVID-19 might have been expected to drive legions of businesses and families into bankruptcy; a vaccine-aided economic recovery in 2021 might have been expected to keep them out of it. Instead, the pandemic has paradoxically had quite the opposite effect--bankruptcy filings fell significantly once the pandemic ...

