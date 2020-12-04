Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / State bar announces new specialists for 2020 (access required)

State bar announces new specialists for 2020 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 4, 2020

The following lawyers have met all of the certification requirements and were certified by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization on Dec. 4, according to the board’s website. Results for bankruptcy certifications will be available in the spring of 2021. Appellate Practice Daniel Blau, Raleigh Rebecca Watts, Monroe State Criminal Law Robert Brooks, Fayetteville Scott Gainer, Fayetteville Allison Garren, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo