Criminal Practice – Evidence – Prior Interactions with Officer – Ineffective Assistance Claim

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 6, 2020

  The arresting officer testified that he recognized defendant on the night when defendant drove his mother’s car to elude arrest. The officer’s recognition was based on his past interactions with defendant. Defendant was not prejudiced by the lack of a limiting jury instruction regarding the officer’s testimony; therefore, he cannot show ineffective assistance of counsel ...

