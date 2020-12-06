Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 6, 2020

  Regardless of whether defendant’s consent to a search of his apartment extended to another search the next day, the Ruger handgun manual found during that second search was not what “closely [tied defendant] to possession” of the handgun because more substantial evidence—including a gun box with the matching serial number and witness testimony about the ...

