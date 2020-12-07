Quantcast
Family of man killed in pickup truck wreck settles claim for $1.75M

By: Bill Cresenzo December 7, 2020

The family of a man who died after the pickup truck he was riding in was hit head-on by the driver of another pickup truck has confidentially settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the at-fault driver for $1.75 million, the family’s attorneys report. Robert Lucas and Sarah Ellerbe of Lucas Denning and Ellerbe in Selma report that ...

