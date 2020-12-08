COVID shutters courts in Davidson, Davie Co.

All superior court sessions in Davidson and Davie counties are on hold for the next two weeks, and most district court sessions won’t resume until 2021 after an outbreak of COVID-19 at their respective courthouses, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Dec 7.

Several people associated with the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19, and others are awaiting test results, so the sessions from Dec. 6 through Dec. 18 are cancelled.

In Davidson County, domestic violence court will be held as previously scheduled on Dec. 14. First appearances will be held each day at 10 a.m. in Courtroom A. Domestic Violence ex parte motions will be heard once each day at 10:30 a.m. Juvenile court will be held as scheduled on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17, but only critical cases will be heard. All other cases will be continued. A judge will be in Courtroom A each day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to handle essential matters. Small claims court in Thomasville will be held as scheduled.

In Davie County, district first appearances will be held at 10 a.m. each day. Domestic Violence ex parte motions will be considered once each day at 10 a.m. Return hearings on domestic violence ex partes will be scheduled for hearing as necessary. The juvenile session already scheduled for Dec. 11, will be held as scheduled. A judge will be in the courthouse each day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to handle essential matters. Small claims court is canceled for Dec. 14.

The schedule for Dec. 21 to Jan. 11 will remain, with only “very limited” court sessions. District courts will resume Jan. 4.