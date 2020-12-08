Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Guardianship – Rules of Evidence – No Prejudice (access required)

Domestic Relations – Guardianship – Rules of Evidence – No Prejudice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 8, 2020

  Since the General Assembly did not except G.S. Chapter 35A minor guardianship proceedings from the application of the Rules of Evidence in N.C. R. Evid. 1101(b) or by other statute, we conclude that the legislature intended for the Rules of Evidence to apply to minor guardianship proceedings. The trial court erred by concluding otherwise; however, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo