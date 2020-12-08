Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody – Final Decision-Making Authority – Attorneys' Fees

Custody – Final Decision-Making Authority – Attorneys' Fees

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 8, 2020

  Where the trial court made findings of fact detailing past disagreements between the parties which illustrate their inability to communicate and the effect their contentious communications had on the minor children, the trial court did not err in awarding final decision-making authority to the defendant-mother, who also has primary custody. We affirm the trial court’s custody ...

