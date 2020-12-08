Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo December 8, 2020

Mecklenburg County’s Chief District Court judge has tested positive for COVID-19. Elizabeth Trosch said in a Dec. 4 letter to the court community that she tested positive that day and is isolating at home until Dec. 13. She has participated in contact tracing and has notified those in her circle that they may be at risk ...

