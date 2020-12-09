Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – Importing prior discriminatory intent to new voting law was error (access required)

Constitutional – Importing prior discriminatory intent to new voting law was error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 9, 2020

Although North Carolina previously acted with racially discriminatory intent in enacting a 2013 omnibus voting law that included voter-ID requirement, it was error to assume that same intent influenced the passage of the state’s 2018 voter-ID law. Background This case challenges the constitutionality of a 2018 North Carolina law requiring voters to present photographic identification. This law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo