Contract – Oil and gas lessee may shift portion of post-production costs (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 9, 2020

Where an oil and gas lease provided a method for calculating the amount to be deducted from the royalty for post-production costs, it sufficiently rebutted the presumption that the lessee bears all post-production costs and allowed an allocation of some of those costs to the lessors. Background Equinor USA Onshore Properties and SWN Production Company appeal a ...

