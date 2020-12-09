COVID halts court operation in Beaufort Co. 

District court sessions in Beaufort County have been cancelled through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has announced.

The county courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office shut down on Dec. 9 “out of an abundance of caution,” but were expected to reopen Dec. 10.

In an entirely separate incident, the Pender County clerk of superior court’s office also closed on Dec. 9 due to possible COVID-19 exposure and will reopen Dec. 15.

Earlier this week, Davidson and Davie counties suspended most district court sessions until the New Year and superior court sessions are on hold for the next two weeks because of possible COVID-19 exposure.