Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Indictment defect did not affect defendant’s rights (access required)

Criminal Practice – Indictment defect did not affect defendant’s rights (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 9, 2020

Where the indictment did not instruct that the government was required to prove the defendant knew he belonged to a class of persons barred from possessing a firearm, but it separately proved he knowingly lied about whether he had been committed to a mental institution, the error was not prejudicial. Background A jury convicted Ronald Collins of ...

