Tort/Negligence – Citizen's deportation suit barred by discretionary function exception (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 9, 2020

There is no jurisdiction over a suit brought by a U.S. citizen who alleges he was improperly removed to El Salvador. In deciding whom to investigate, detain and remove, homeland security officers must make the kinds of classic judgment calls the discretionary function exception was meant to exempt from tort liability. Background Juan Carlos Blanco Ayala was ...

