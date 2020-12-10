Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Student who was raped in sorority house settles claim for $2.5M (access required)

Student who was raped in sorority house settles claim for $2.5M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 10, 2020

A college student who was raped by a man who had intruded into her off-campus sorority house has confidentially settled a lawsuit with the home’s property manager for $2.5 million, her attorneys report. David Kirby and Bill Bystrynski of Edwards Kirby in Raleigh and David Sherlin of Holt Sherlin in Raleigh said the intruder, a stranger ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo