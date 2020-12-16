Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA: Officers’ shortcut across yard soiled evidence (access required)

COA: Officers’ shortcut across yard soiled evidence (access required)

By: Associated Press December 16, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — Police unlawfully obtained evidence of drugs, a gun, and counterfeit money at a North Carolina home because officers took a late-night shortcut through the suspect’s yard instead of walking up the driveway, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Dec. 15. A divided panel ruled that Gastonia police officers crossed the line in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo