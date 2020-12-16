Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Family of teen killed at bus stop settles claim for $1.1M (access required)

Family of teen killed at bus stop settles claim for $1.1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 16, 2020

The family of a teenager who was struck and killed at what they contended was a dangerous school bus stop has settled a claim against the Wake County Board of Education for $1.1 million, the family’s attorneys report. Shawn Howard and Karl Gwaltney of Maginnis Howard in Raleigh, Sam McGee of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen ...

