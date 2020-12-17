Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Man shot by police officer settles claim for $275K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 17, 2020

  A man who was shot in the face by a Wilmington police officer has settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the city of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department for $275,000, his attorneys report. Micheal Littlejohn Jr. of Charlotte and Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Tin Fulton Walker Owen in Chapel Hill report that their client, whose name was ...

