Tort/Negligence  –  Civil Practice – Motion to Dismiss – Summary Judgment – Medical Malpractice – Statute of Limitations

Tort/Negligence  –  Civil Practice – Motion to Dismiss – Summary Judgment – Medical Malpractice – Statute of Limitations

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 17, 2020

  In deciding defendants’ motion to dismiss, the trial court considered the memoranda and arguments presented by the parties, both of which contained facts not alleged in the complaint. Since the trial court thus converted the motion to dismiss into one for summary judgment under N.C. R. Civ. P. 56, the trial court should have given ...

