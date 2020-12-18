Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run settles insurance claim for $250K (access required)

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run settles insurance claim for $250K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 18, 2020

  A cyclist who says he was seriously injured when he was knocked off his bicycle by a motorist who then fled the scene has settled a claim with his insurance carrier for $250,000, his attorney reports. Ann Groninger of Johnson & Groninger in Charlotte reports that her client, David Scott Campbell, was riding his bike in ...

