Criminal Practice – Child Abuse – Intent – General vs. Specific – Expert Testimony – Opening Statement

Criminal Practice – Child Abuse – Intent – General vs. Specific – Expert Testimony – Opening Statement

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 18, 2020

Five years after this court held that G.S. § 14-318.4 does not require proof of specific intent, the General Assembly amended the statute to increase the penalty in § 14-318.4(a3), under which defendant was convicted, from a Class C to a Class B2 felony. We reject defendant’s argument that the legislature thus intended to make ...

