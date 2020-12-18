Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Successful Appeal – Sentence on Remand (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Successful Appeal – Sentence on Remand (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 18, 2020

Upon defendant’s conviction for attempted first-degree rape, the trial court initially imposed a sentence that was too short: 116 to 149 months (the May 2002 sentence). Defendant appealed, but the trial court improperly resentenced him anyway in July 2002 to a crime-appropriate term of 176 to 221 months. Defendant successfully appealed from the denial of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo