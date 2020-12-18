Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect & Abuse Adjudication – Inadmissible Hearsay

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 18, 2020

  Where there was no indication that respondents’ 10-year-old daughter, “Margaret,” was unavailable to testify, the trial court erred in admitting witnesses’ testimony about out-of-court statements Margaret made to them. Because the trial court’s abuse and neglect adjudications are heavily reliant on and intertwined with its findings based on inadmissible evidence, we vacate the adjudication of Margaret ...

