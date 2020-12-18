Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Separation Agreement – Specific Performance – Insufficient Findings – Alimony & Property Division (access required)

Domestic Relations – Separation Agreement – Specific Performance – Insufficient Findings – Alimony & Property Division (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 18, 2020

Although specific performance is usually the appropriate remedy for the breach of a separation agreement, since the trial court did not find that defendant was unlikely to make future payments, it abused its discretion in ordering specific performance. We affirm the judgment in plaintiff’s favor and the trial court’s refusal to grant defendant an alimony credit ...

