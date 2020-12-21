Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Dec. 21

December 21, 2020

Wes Tripp and Alex Paschal have joined Roberts & Stevens in Asheville. Tripp will focus on insurance defense, medical malpractice, and appellate litigation and previously clerked on both of North Carolina’s appellate courts. Paschal will focus on property law, including residential real estate transactions. Edward Ivey has joined Moore & Van Allen as counsel on the ...

