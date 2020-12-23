Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo December 23, 2020

  The North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered the removal of a portrait of Thomas Ruffin--a former chief justice and a slave owner who wrote an opinion holding that slave owners had “absolute power” over their slaves--from its prominent place in the state's most prominent courtroom. The Dec. 22 order directs that the portrait, which has loomed ...

