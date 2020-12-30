Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 30, 2020

  Funds received from federal block grant programs were part of the state treasury and therefore subject to the legislature’s appropriations powers, which could divert the funds contrary to the spending priorities of the governor in applying for such funds. We affirm the trial court grant of judgment on the pleadings to defendants and dismissal of plaintiff’s ...

