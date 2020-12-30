Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Proximate Causation – "Loss of Chance" of Better Outcome (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 30, 2020

  A loss of chance claim in the medical malpractice context does not comport with traditional negligence law where the claimed lost chance falls below the more-likely-than-not threshold. A loss of chance claim is also not a recognized cause of action in North Carolina and should be adopted by the courts. We affirm the judgment of the ...

