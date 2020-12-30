Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence – NIED – Judgment on the Pleadings – Foreseeability (access required)

Tort/Negligence – NIED – Judgment on the Pleadings – Foreseeability (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 30, 2020

    Relationship between plaintiffs, parents of child who died due to the discharge of a firearm that was negligently left loaded and unsecured, and the defendants whose negligence led to the child’s death was sufficient to allege the element of foreseeability in a NIED to allow the determination to go to the jury. We affirm the court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo