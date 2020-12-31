Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assault – Intent to Kill – Multiple Gunshots – Flight (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assault – Intent to Kill – Multiple Gunshots – Flight (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 31, 2020

Defendant’s intent to kill the victim can be reasonably inferred from his use of a handgun, fired numerous times at close range at the victim; moreover, the victim’s wounds could have been fatal, and defendant continued his assault even after the victim collapsed after the first gunshot. The state’s evidence also showed that defendant had ...

