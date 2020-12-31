Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Firearm Possession – Convicted Felon (access required)

Criminal Practice – Firearm Possession – Convicted Felon (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 31, 2020

The state’s evidence showed that defendant, a passenger in a car, (1) was the only individual in the backseat where a gun was found, (2) was within arm’s length of the gun, and (3) tried to persuade the car’s driver to claim that she was the owner of the gun. This was sufficient evidence from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo