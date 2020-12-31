Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 31, 2020

When a car passed two motorcycles, the driver of the car waved a gun out the window and fired shots in the air. Even if the trial court erred when it admitted the written statements of two police officers—in that the statements implied that eyewitnesses had identified defendant as the driver of a car—defendant cannot ...

