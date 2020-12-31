Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Combined Instruction – Cocaine Trafficking – Sale or Delivery (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 31, 2020

Although the better practice is to instruct the jury separately on each count, the trial court did not plainly err when it gave a combined jury instruction as to the separate counts of trafficking in cocaine by sale and trafficking in cocaine by delivery. We find no plain error in defendant’s convictions of trafficking in cocaine ...

