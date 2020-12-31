Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 31, 2020

  Even though the order terminating the respondent-father’s parental rights did not explicitly state that its findings were made on clear, cogent and convincing proof, since the trial court explicitly stated the proper standard of proof in open court at the termination hearing, we find no reversible error. We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights. G.S. 7B-1109(f) ...

