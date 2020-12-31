Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 31, 2020

Even if we consider the allegations in defendant’s verified recusal motion as evidence, they still would not form a basis for determining that the trial judge was unable to rule impartially. Defendant alleges that members of the judge’s family had Facebook connections with plaintiff’s wife; this does not constitute evidence that the judge himself was ...

