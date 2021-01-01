Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / NIED claim over child’s shooting death allowed (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires January 1, 2021

  A couple whose two-year-old daughter was shot at an unlicensed day care may pursue their negligent infliction of emotional distress (NIED) claim against the owners, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, emphasizing the importance of conducting a case-by-case analysis of the relevant factors to determine reasonable foreseeability in a NIED claim. The couple had entrusted ...

