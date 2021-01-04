Appeals court sides with baseball team over foul ball injury

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has ruled in favor of a baseball team that was sued after a foul ball struck an 11-year-old girl in the face.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that the North Carolina Court of Appeals sided with the Durham Bulls because of a long-held legal precedent known as the “baseball rule.”

The rule holds that teams are not liable for injuries if they have offered some protected seating to fans. At Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the seats closest to home plate are guarded by a net.

In 2015, Angelina DeBlasio was sitting on a picnic bench when a foul ball struck her. She had surgery to correct several dislocated teeth and broken bones in and around her jaw.

The court wrote that she “had sufficient knowledge of the sport to comprehend the danger of balls fouled into the stands even if she had never witnessed such an event herself.” It also noted that the picnic area includes signs warning of foul balls.

The court also wrote that the baseball rule has been cited by a higher court and left the judges with no authority to overturn a lower court’s ruling dismissing the case.