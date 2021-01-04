Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Virtual Supreme Court investiture set for Jan. 6 (access required)

Virtual Supreme Court investiture set for Jan. 6 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 4, 2021

An investiture ceremony for newly-elected North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby and Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Patterson Barringer will be held virtually on Jan. 6, the North Carolina Administrative Offices of the Courts has announced. Investiture ceremonies for justices are typically characterized by a crowd, but because of COVID-19, this year’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo