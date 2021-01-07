Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Judges / Judges – Public Reprimand – Criminal Practice – Probable Cause Hearing – Attorney’s Absence (access required)

Judges – Public Reprimand – Criminal Practice – Probable Cause Hearing – Attorney’s Absence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 7, 2021

Where the respondent-judge held a probable cause hearing for a defendant who was represented but whose counsel was absent, and where respondent went ahead with the hearing to “make a point,” respondent violated Canons 2A and 3A(4) of the Code of Judicial Conduct. We publicly reprimand respondent. Although our analysis hinges on respondent’s conduct rather than his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo