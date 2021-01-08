Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Litigant cries foul over court’s Baseball Rule (access required)

Litigant cries foul over court’s Baseball Rule (access required)

By: David Donovan January 8, 2021

Baseball is America’s national pastime, but has time perhaps passed it by? It’s the sort of question that might be debated in bar rooms and living rooms, but Sidebar never expected to hear the question put forward in court room until he came across a recent decision from the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Angelina DeBlasio ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo